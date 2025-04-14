Top 10 longest sixes in IPL 2025

10 - Mitchell Marsh: Marsh hit a 97-m six in the KKR vs LSG match
9 - Ryan Rickelton: Rickelton hit a 97-m six in MI vs KKR clash
8 - Sherfane Rutherford: Rutherford slammed a 97-m six in the GT vs PBKS clash
7 - Nicholas Pooran: Pooran hit a 97-m maximum in the SRH vs LSG game
6 - Tristan Stubbs: Stubbs tonked a 98-m maximum in the DC vs LSG clash
5 - Aniket Verma: Aniket hit a 102-m six in DC vs SRH match
4 - Nicholas Pooran: Pooran slammed a 102-m maximum in the KKR vs LSG game
3 - Travis Head: Head hit a 105-m in the SRH vs RR clash
2 - Phil Salt: Salt slammed a 105-m six in the RCB vs GT match
1 - Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek hit a 106-m six in the SRH vs PBKS clash
Next : Players who share same jersey number in IPL 2025
Click to read more..