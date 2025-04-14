 Top 10 longest sixes in IPL 2025

Top 10 longest sixes in IPL 2025

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

10 - Mitchell Marsh: Marsh hit a 97-m six in the KKR vs LSG match

Image Source : PTI

9 - Ryan Rickelton: Rickelton hit a 97-m six in MI vs KKR clash

Image Source : PTI

8 - Sherfane Rutherford: Rutherford slammed a 97-m six in the GT vs PBKS clash

Image Source : PTI

7 - Nicholas Pooran: Pooran hit a 97-m maximum in the SRH vs LSG game

Image Source : PTI

6 - Tristan Stubbs: Stubbs tonked a 98-m maximum in the DC vs LSG clash

Image Source : PTI

5 - Aniket Verma: Aniket hit a 102-m six in DC vs SRH match

Image Source : PTI

4 - Nicholas Pooran: Pooran slammed a 102-m maximum in the KKR vs LSG game

Image Source : PTI

3 - Travis Head: Head hit a 105-m in the SRH vs RR clash

Image Source : PTI

2 - Phil Salt: Salt slammed a 105-m six in the RCB vs GT match

Image Source : PTI

1 - Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek hit a 106-m six in the SRH vs PBKS clash

Image Source : PTI

Next : Players who share same jersey number in IPL 2025

Click to read more..