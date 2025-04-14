 Kohli-Boult to MS Dhoni-Shubman Gill: Players who share same jersey number in IPL 2025

Kohli-Boult to MS Dhoni-Shubman Gill: Players who share same jersey number in IPL 2025

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Rohit Sharma (MI), Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) - 45

Image Source : AP

Lockie Ferguson (PBKS), Karun Nair (DC) - 69

Image Source : Getty/AP

Virat Kohli (RCB), Trent Boult (MI) - 18

Image Source : AP/Getty

Shubman Gill (GT), MS Dhoni (CSK) - 7

Image Source : AP

Ishan Kishan (SRH), Kuldeep Yadav (DC), Liam Livingstone (RCB), Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 23

Image Source : Getty/AP

Tim David (RCB), Mitchell Marsh (LSG), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) - 8

Image Source : AP

Rashid Khan (GT), Naman Dhir (MI), Nehal Wadhera (PBKS) - 19

Image Source : AP

Faf du Plessis (DC), Quinton de Kock (KKR) - 13

Image Source : BCCI/IPL/AP

Jake Fraser-McGurk (DC), Hardik Pandya (MI) - 33

Image Source : AP

Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Jos Buttler (GT) - 63

Image Source : AP

Mitchell Santner (MI), Sunil Narine (KKR), Digvesh Rathi (LSG) - 74

Image Source : AP

Rishabh Pant (LSG), Rachin Ravindra (CSK), Marcus Stoinis (PBKS) - 17

Image Source : AP

Mitchell Starc (DC), Ravi Bishnoi (LSG), Deepak Chahar (MI) - 56

Image Source : AP

Next : Players to play for both Punjab Kings and KKR in IPL

Click to read more..