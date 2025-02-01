Nathan Lyon is the leading wicket-taker in WTC history, with 201 scalps to his name.
Australia captain Pat Cummins stands second with 200 wickets to his name.
Retired international cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin stands third with 195 wickets to his name.
Australia pacer Mitchell Starc is ranked fourth with 168 scalps.
Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah clinched 156 wickets and is fifth on the list.
Kagiso Rabada picked up 151 wickets in WTC history and is sixth on the list.
Retired cricketer Stuart Broad picked 134 wickets and is seventh on the list.
India spinner Ravindra Jadeja is eighth on the list with 131 scalps.
Former New Zealand captain Tim Southee picked up 127 wickets in WTC history.
Former England cricketer James Anderson clinched 116 wickets in WTC and is 10th on the list of most wickets.
