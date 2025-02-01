 Steve Smith vs Sachin Tendulkar - Stats comparison after 35 Test hundreds

Steve Smith slammed his 35th Test century in his 115th Test match

Sachin Tendulkar slammed his 35th Test century in his 125th Test match.

Smith has scored 10140 runs after 35 Test tons.

Tendulkar scored 10281 runs after 35 Test tons.

Smith's batting average at the time of scoring 35 centuries in Tests is 56.33.

Sachin's batting average at the time of scoring 35 centuries in Tests was 57.11.

Smith's best Test score after 35 centuries is 239

Sachin's best Test score after 35 centuries was 248*

At the time of 35 Test tons, Smith also has 41 fifties to his name.

At the time of 35 Test tons, Sachin also had 41 fifties to his name.

