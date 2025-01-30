Top 10 ICC Men's T20I batters ranking

Travis Head is ranked number one with 855 rating.
Tilak Varma is number two with 832 rating.
England's Phil Salt is number three with 782 rating.
India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is number four with 763 rating.
England white-ball captain Jos Buttler is number five with 749 rating.
Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam is number six with 712 rating.
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka is number seven with 707 rating.
Mohammad Rizwan is number eight with 704 rating.
Yashasvi Jaiswal is number nine with 685 rating.
Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera is number ten with 675 rating.
