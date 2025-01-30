 Jasprit Bumrah vs Steve Smith - Stats comparison in international cricket

Steve Smith played Jasprit Bumrah 12 times in Test cricket. He scored 97 runs in 227 balls and has an average of 23.75 against the Indian pacer.

Jasprit Bumrah dismissed him four times in Test cricket.

When it comes to ODIs, Smith faced Bumrah in 14 innings.

In 14 innings, or to be exact 121 balls, Smith scored 103 runs with a strike rate of 85.12.

Bumrah picked up his wicket twice in ODIs.

Smith batted only twice against Bumrah in T20I cricket.

Bumrah bowled eight deliveries against Smith in the shortest format, conceding 15 runs.

