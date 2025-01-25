Tilak Varma sets T20I record after 72-run knock against England

Indian batter Tilak Varma set a major T20I record during his cool-headed brilliant innings of 72 against England in the 2nd T20I
Tilak displayed nerves of steel to power India to a nail-biting two-wicket win as he carried the team in the 166-run chase
Tilak has created the record for most T20I runs scored by a batter from a full member nation without getting dismissed
He has made 318* runs without a dismissal in his last four innings
The record for most runs between two dismissals earlier belonged to Mark Chapman, who had 271 runs in between two dismissals
Tilak has scores of 107*, 120*, 19* and 72* in his last four T20I innings
India now lead England in the five-match series 2-0
The two teams will meet again on January 28 in Rajkot
