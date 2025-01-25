 Tilak Varma sets T20I record after 72-run knock against England

Tilak Varma sets T20I record after 72-run knock against England

Image Source : Getty

Indian batter Tilak Varma set a major T20I record during his cool-headed brilliant innings of 72 against England in the 2nd T20I

Image Source : Getty

Tilak displayed nerves of steel to power India to a nail-biting two-wicket win as he carried the team in the 166-run chase

Image Source : Getty

Tilak has created the record for most T20I runs scored by a batter from a full member nation without getting dismissed

Image Source : Getty

He has made 318* runs without a dismissal in his last four innings

Image Source : Getty

The record for most runs between two dismissals earlier belonged to Mark Chapman, who had 271 runs in between two dismissals

Image Source : Getty

Tilak has scores of 107*, 120*, 19* and 72* in his last four T20I innings

Image Source : Getty

India now lead England in the five-match series 2-0

Image Source : Getty

The two teams will meet again on January 28 in Rajkot

Image Source : Getty

Next : 8 bowlers that picked a Test hat-trick since 2014

Click to read more..