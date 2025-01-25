8 bowlers that picked a Test hat-trick since 2014

Stuart Broad dismissed Kumar Sangakkara, Dinesh Chandimal and Shaminda Eranga to pick up a hat-trick against Sri Lanka in 2014.
Rangana Herath picked up a Test hat-trick at Galle in 2016. He dismissed Adam Voges, Neville and Mitchell Starc.
Moeen Ali dismissed Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel to complete his hat-trick in 2027 at the Oval.
Jasprit Bumrah picked up a Test hat-trick against West Indies in 2019. He dismissed Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase to complete the hat-trick.
Naseem Shah picked up a hat trick in Rawalpindi in 2020 by dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam, and Mahmudullah.
Keshav Maharaj dismissed Rovman Powell, Jason Holder and Joshua de Silva to complete the hat trick in 2021.
In 2024, Gus Atkinson dismissed Nathan Smith, Matt Henry and Tim Southee to complete his hat-trick in Wellington.
In Multan, Noman Ali picked up the wickets of Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach, Kevin Sinclair to complete a hat-trick against the West Indies.
