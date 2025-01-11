 Tilak, SKY battle for No.3 - India's predicted playing XI for England T20Is

1. Sanju Samson to don the wicketkeeping gloves ahead of Dhruv Jurel

2. Abhishek Sharma

3. Tilak Varma is likely to get a nod ahead of Suryakumar Yadav for the no.3 role after his heroics against South Africa

4. Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)

5. Hardik Pandya

6. Rinku Singh

7. Nitish Reddy is likely to return to the playing XIs as the bowling all-rounder

8. Axar Patel (Vice captain)

9. Arshdeep Singh will spearhead India's bowling attack against India

10. Returning Mohammed Shami is likely to start ahead of Harshit Rana

11. Varun Chakravarthy might get a nod ahead of Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar

