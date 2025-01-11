 9 Indians players with most 90s in International cricket

9 - Mohammad Azharuddin: 8 scores of 90s in 433 International matches

8 - Sunil Gavaskar: 8 scores of 90s in 233 International matches

7 - Sourav Ganguly: 10 scores of 90s in 424 International matches

6 - Virat Kohli: 11 scores of 90s in 543 International matches

5 - MS Dhoni: 11 scores of 90s in 538 International matches

4 - Virender Sehwag: 11 scores of 90s in 374 International matches

3 - Shikhar Dhawan: 11 scores of 90s in 269 International matches

2 - Rahul Dravid: 14 scores of 90s in 509 International matches

1 - Sachin Tendulkar: 28 scores of 90s in 664 International matches

