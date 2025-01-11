9 Indians players with most 90s in International cricket

9 - Mohammad Azharuddin: 8 scores of 90s in 433 International matches
8 - Sunil Gavaskar: 8 scores of 90s in 233 International matches
7 - Sourav Ganguly: 10 scores of 90s in 424 International matches
6 - Virat Kohli: 11 scores of 90s in 543 International matches
5 - MS Dhoni: 11 scores of 90s in 538 International matches
4 - Virender Sehwag: 11 scores of 90s in 374 International matches
3 - Shikhar Dhawan: 11 scores of 90s in 269 International matches
2 - Rahul Dravid: 14 scores of 90s in 509 International matches
1 - Sachin Tendulkar: 28 scores of 90s in 664 International matches
Next : Steve Smith vs Virat Kohli - T20 stats comparison
Click to read more..