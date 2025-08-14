 Teams with most CPL titles

Image Source : Getty (File Photo)

6. St Kitts and Nevi Patriots: CPL 2021 title

Image Source : Getty (File Photo)

5. St. Lucia Kings: CPL 2024 title

Image Source : @CPLT20

4. Guyana Amazon Warriors: CPL 2023 title

Image Source : Getty (File Photo)

3. Barbados Tridents/Royals: CPL 2014, 2019

Image Source : Getty (File Photo)

2. Jamaica Tallawahs: CPL 2013, 16, and 2022

Image Source : Getty (File Photo)

1. Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel/Tringbago Knight Riders: CPL 2015, 2017, 2018, 2020

Image Source : Getty (File Photo)

