Teams with most CPL titles

6. St Kitts and Nevi Patriots: CPL 2021 title
Image Source : Getty (File Photo)
5. St. Lucia Kings: CPL 2024 title
Image Source : @CPLT20
4. Guyana Amazon Warriors: CPL 2023 title
Image Source : Getty (File Photo)
3. Barbados Tridents/Royals: CPL 2014, 2019
Image Source : Getty (File Photo)
2. Jamaica Tallawahs: CPL 2013, 16, and 2022
Image Source : Getty (File Photo)
1. Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel/Tringbago Knight Riders: CPL 2015, 2017, 2018, 2020
Image Source : Getty (File Photo)
Next : List of Indian players who are on top of ICC rankings