List of Indian players who are on top of ICC rankings

Shubman Gill is currently the top-ranked ODI player with 784 rating points
Abhishek Sharma is at the number one position in the ICC T20I rankings with 829 rating points.
Jasprit Bumrah is sitting pretty at the numero position in the ICC Test rankings with a staggering 889 rating points.
Ravindra Jadeja boasts of 405 rating points and is on top of the ICC Test all-rounder rankings.
Hardik Pandya is the top-ranked all-rounder in T20Is with 252 rating points to his name.
