Teams to win most ICC semi-finals, India break world record

India with a magnificent 4-wicket victory against Australia, registered their 12th win in the semi-finals in ICC events, which is the most by any team across the World Cup, the Champions Trophy and the T20 World Cup (ODI World Cup - 1983, 2003, 2011, 2023; Champions Trophy - 2000, 2002, 2013, 2017, 2025; T20 World Cup - 2007, 2014, 2024). Take a look at the full list-
Australia - 11 out of 18 (ODI World Cup - 1975, 1987, 1996, 2003, 2007, 2015, 2023; Champions Trophy - 2006, 2009; T20 World Cup - 2010, 2021)
England - 9 out of 15 (ODI World Cup - 1979, 1987, 1992, 2019; Champions Trophy - 2004, 2013; T20 World Cup - 2010, 2016, 2022)
West Indies - 8 out of 11 (ODI World Cup - 1975, 1979, 1983; Champions Trophy - 1998, 2004, 2006; T20 World Cup - 2012, 2016)
Sri Lanka - 7 out of 11 (ODI World Cup - 1996, 2007, 2011; Champions Trophy - 2002; T20 World Cup - 2009, 2012, 2014)
Pakistan - 6 out of 16 (ODI World Cup - 1992, 1999; Champions Trophy - 2017; T20 World Cup - 2007, 2009, 2022)
New Zealand - 5 out of 16 (ODI World Cup - 2015, 2019; Champions Trophy - 2000, 2009; T20 World Cup - 2021)
South Africa - 2 out of 13 (Champions Trophy - 1998; T20 World Cup - 2024)
Afghanistan (2024 T20 World Cup), Bangladesh (2017 Champions Trophy) and Kenya (2003 ODI World Cup) have all played one semi-final each but all of them lost the respective games
