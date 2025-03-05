Teams to win most ICC semi-finals, India break world record

India with a magnificent 4-wicket victory against Australia, registered their 12th win in the semi-finals in ICC events, which is the most by any team across the World Cup, the Champions Trophy and the T20 World Cup (ODI World Cup - 1983, 2003, 2011, 2023; Champions Trophy - 2000, 2002, 2013, 2017, 2025; T20 World Cup - 2007, 2014, 2024). Take a look at the full list-

