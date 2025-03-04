 Rohit Sharma achieves what Dhoni and Kohli couldn&#039;t as captain

Rohit Sharma achieves what Dhoni and Kohli couldn't as captain

Image Source : AP

India beat Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final by six wickets to storm into the final of the tournament for 3rd consecutive time.

Image Source : AP

With this win, Rohit Sharma became the first ever captain in cricket history to reach the final of all four Men's ICC tournaments.

Image Source : Getty

Rohit led India in the World Test Championship Final in June 2023.

Image Source : Getty

Under Rohit's leadership, India also made it to the final of the ODI World Cup at home in November 2023.

Image Source : Getty

India then won all the matches to lift the T20 World Cup under Rohit's captaincy in June 2024

Image Source : Getty

A few months later, Rohit Sharma has led India into the final of the ICC Champions Trophy in March 2025.

Image Source : Getty

Neither Virat Kohli nor MS Dhoni could achieve this feat during their long captaincy stint.

Image Source : Getty

Next : Virat Kohli creates world record, achieves unprecedented feat

Click to read more..