Rohit Sharma achieves what Dhoni and Kohli couldn't as captain

India beat Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final by six wickets to storm into the final of the tournament for 3rd consecutive time.
With this win, Rohit Sharma became the first ever captain in cricket history to reach the final of all four Men's ICC tournaments.
Rohit led India in the World Test Championship Final in June 2023.
Under Rohit's leadership, India also made it to the final of the ODI World Cup at home in November 2023.
India then won all the matches to lift the T20 World Cup under Rohit's captaincy in June 2024
A few months later, Rohit Sharma has led India into the final of the ICC Champions Trophy in March 2025.
Neither Virat Kohli nor MS Dhoni could achieve this feat during their long captaincy stint.
