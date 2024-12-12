Teams to beat Australia at The Gabba since 2000

1. India
India have won two ODIs (in 2004 and 2008) against Australia at the Gabba since 2000
India's only Test win at the Gabba came in January 2021
2. Pakistan have won two ODIs (in 2000 and 2002) at the Gabba since 2000
3. West Indies beat Australia in an ODI in 2013 before their famous Test win in January this year
4. England beat Australia by four wickets in an ODI in 2018 under the leadership of Eoin Morgan
5. South Africa beat Australia in an ODI on January 15, 2006, by five wickets
6. Sri Lanka beat Australia by four wickets in an ODI on January 18, 2013
