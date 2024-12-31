 Teams in race for WTC final and their scenarios

South Africa became the first team to qualify for the WTC 2025 final after they defeated Pakistan in the first Test of the two-match series

Temba Bavuma's South Africa will be featuring in the Lord's final next year and are waiting for their opponents

There are still 3 teams left in the race for the WTC final with only one place remaining

Australia are the front-runners among those three teams

The Aussies are in second place in the WTC standings with a PCT of 61.46. They need only one win out of three Tests to confirm their place

India are behind Australia after their defeat in Melbourne with a PCT of 52.78.

India need to win the final BGT Test in Sydney and Australia do not achieve more than two draws against Sri Lanka in their final Tests

Sri Lanka are hanging by a thread and have a slim chance of qualifying. Their PCT stands at 45.45.

They need the India vs Australia Test in Sydney to end in a draw and then need to beat Australia 2-0 in the series

