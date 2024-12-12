 Team India's schedule for 2025

Australia vs India: The 5th Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will start in Sydney on January 3

England's tour of India 2025: 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs from January 22 to February 12

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: (February 19 to March 9) The window is tentative

IPL 2025: March 14 to May 25 (Tentative)

WTC Final: June 11 to June 15 (June 16 if needed) If India qualifies

India's tour of England 2025: 5 Tests (June 20 to August 4)

India's domestic calendar for 2025 is yet to be announced

