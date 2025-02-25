T20 World Cup 2024 winning members who are not in squad for Champions Trophy 2025

1 - Sanju Samson: Middle-order batter Samson has not been picked for the Champions Trophy 2025 squad
2 - Suryakumar Yadav: T20 skipper Suryakumar is also not part of the Indian team for CT 2025
3 - Shivam Dube: All-rounder Dube is only a non-travelling for CT 2025
4 - Yuzvendra Chahal: Chahal is not part of the squad for CT 2025
5 - Mohammed Siraj: Speedster Siraj is also a non-travelling reserve with the team
6 - Yashasvi Jaiswal: Jaiswal was in the initial Indian squad but was pushed into the non-travelling reserves for CT 2025
7 - Jasprit Bumrah: Indian speed sensation Bumrah has been ruled out of the tournament due to a back issue
Next : Most ODI centuries in winning cause
Click to read more..