 Most ODI centuries in winning cause

Most ODI centuries in winning cause

Image Source : Getty

Virat Kohli hit 43 ODI centuries in a winning cause, the most by any player.

Image Source : Getty

Sachin Tendulkar stands second with 33 ODI centuries in the winning cause.

Image Source : Getty

Ricky Ponting hit 25 ODI centuries in the winning cause.

Image Source : Getty

India captain Rohit Sharma also hit 25 ODI centuries in the winning cause.

Image Source : Getty

Hashim Amla hit 24 ODI centuries in the winning cause.

Image Source : Getty

Former Sri Lanka international Sanath Jayasuriya also hit 24 ODI centuries in winning cause.

Image Source : Getty

Next : 7 Players with more sixes than Rohit Sharma in T20 cricket

Click to read more..