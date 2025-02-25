Virat Kohli hit 43 ODI centuries in a winning cause, the most by any player.
Sachin Tendulkar stands second with 33 ODI centuries in the winning cause.
Ricky Ponting hit 25 ODI centuries in the winning cause.
India captain Rohit Sharma also hit 25 ODI centuries in the winning cause.
Hashim Amla hit 24 ODI centuries in the winning cause.
Former Sri Lanka international Sanath Jayasuriya also hit 24 ODI centuries in winning cause.
