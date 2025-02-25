7 Players with more sixes than Rohit Sharma in T20 cricket

Indian veteran Rohit Sharma has slammed 525 sixes in T20 cricket
There are 7 players who have hit more sixes than Rohit Sharma in T20s
7 - Glenn Maxwell: 529 sixes in 459 matches
6 - Colin Munro: 550 sixes in 434 matches
5 - Alex Hales: 552 sixes in 494 matches
4 - Nicholas Pooran: 599 sixes in 384 matches
3 - Andre Russell: 733 sixes in 538 matches
2 - Kieron Pollard: 908 sixes in 695 matches
1 - Chris Gayle: 1056 sixes in 463 matches
