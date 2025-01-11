Steve Smith vs Virat Kohli - T20 stats comparison

Steve Smith has scored 5754 runs in 227 T20 innings so far
Virat Kohli has scored 12886 runs in 382 T20 innings so far
Steve Smith has a batting average of 32.32 and a strike rate of 129.71 in T20 cricket
Virat Kohli has a batting average of 41.43 and a strike rate of 134.20 in T20 cricket
Steve Smith has registered 4 centuries and 27 fifties in T20 cricket
Virat Kohli has registered 9 centuries and 97 fifties in T20 cricket so far
Steve Smith has smashed 484 fours and 164 sixes in T20 cricket so far
Virat Kohli has smashed 1144 fours and 416 sixes in T20 cricket so far
