 Steve Smith vs Virat Kohli - T20 stats comparison

Steve Smith has scored 5754 runs in 227 T20 innings so far

Virat Kohli has scored 12886 runs in 382 T20 innings so far

Steve Smith has a batting average of 32.32 and a strike rate of 129.71 in T20 cricket

Virat Kohli has a batting average of 41.43 and a strike rate of 134.20 in T20 cricket

Steve Smith has registered 4 centuries and 27 fifties in T20 cricket

Virat Kohli has registered 9 centuries and 97 fifties in T20 cricket so far

Steve Smith has smashed 484 fours and 164 sixes in T20 cricket so far

Virat Kohli has smashed 1144 fours and 416 sixes in T20 cricket so far

