T20I records that can be broken in India vs England series

India will take on England in a five-match T20I series starting January 22. Led by Suryakumar Yadav and Jos Buttler, a few players are inching towards their respective landmarks in T20Is, overall in T20Is and T20 cricket or in the India-England fixture. Take a look-
Most fours in T20 cricket - Buttler has 1,082 fours to his name in T20 cricket and has a chance to go past Aaron Finch's mark (1,095) and become the eighth batter in history to get to milestone of 1,100 fours
Most wickets for India - Arshdeep Singh in just 60 matches has 95 wickets to his name and needs two to become the all-time highest wicket-taker for the country surpassing Yuzvendra Chahal (96 wickets)
Hardik Pandya has 14 wickets to his name against England in T20Is and needs three more to go past Yuzvendra Chahal (16) to have the most wickets for an Indian bowler against the two-time T20 champions
Jos Buttler has 498 runs to his name in T20Is against India. The England white-ball captain will become the first English batter to complete 500 T20I runs against India and overall fifth after Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, David Miller and Aaron Finch
England skipper Jos Buttler has 11,967 runs to his name in T20 cricket and requires 33 runs to become the seventh batter in history to get to the milestone of 12k career runs while Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav 7,875 needs 125 runs to get to 8k T20 career runs and become fourth Indian to get to the milestone
Most sixes in T20Is - Jos Buttler has 146 sixes to his name in T20Is while Suryakumar Yadav has 145. Both are neck-to-neck and are nearing 150 sixes in T20Is and will follow Rohit Sharma, Muhammad Waseem and Martin Guptill in the suit
Hardik Pandya has 89 wickets to his name in T20Is and is equal to that of Jasprit Bumrah. One more wicket will take him past Bumrah's tally. Pandya also needs 12 sixes to get to a milestone of 100 T20I maximums
Following three centuries in five matches, Sanju Samson has rocketed his T20 numbers and is 140 runs away from surpassing MS Dhoni's runs in T20 cricket (7,432) and 115 from Dinesh Karthik, even though the latter will be playing in the SA20 for Paarl Royals
Phil Salt and Sanju Samson have been in scintillating century-smashing form in T20Is with three tons to their names respectively. Both have a chance to go level with Suryakumar Yadav, who has four hundreds to his name in the format
