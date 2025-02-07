 Steve Smith Test stats before and after 2017

Legendary Australia cricketer Steve Smith made his Test debut in 2010 and played 60 matches till 2017.

In these 60 matches, Smith scored 5974 runs.

Since 2018, the 35-year-old played 56 Test matches.

In these 35 Test matches, Smith scored 4286 runs.

From 2010 to 2017, Smith had an average of 63.55.

From 2017 to 2025 (after the first Test against Sri Lanka), Smith averages 49.83.

In the 2010-2017 period, Smith scored 23 centuries and registered his highest Test score of 239 runs.

Since 2017, Smith scored 13 Test centuries and his highest individual score is 211.

