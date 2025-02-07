MS Dhoni vs Shreyas Iyer: Statistical comparison in ODIs, batting at No 4
Image Source : Getty
If there was any question over Shreyas Iyer's place in the Indian ODI side, the No. 4 batter might have done enough for no one to point a finger at him as he smashed a 30-ball half-century against England in the series opener. But it's strange how he out of everyone had to prove himself, again?
Image Source : AP
Shreyas Iyer averages a whopping 52 while striking at 103.33 as he has 1,456 runs to his name batting at No 4. For anyone batting at that position with a strike rate of 100-plus, he has the best average and is the only one with 1,000-plus runs doing that
Image Source : Getty
Having had an all-timer of an ODI World Cup amassing 530 runs, Iyer's place being in don't was a surprise for many but he has been scoring those runs quite efficiently including four centuries and nine fifties
Image Source : AP
It would be a poor look on the management if Iyer doesn't feature in all the ODIs which India play unless injured or rested as he has probably the best stats at this position for an Indian in a long time. The likes of Kohli and MS Dhoni have also batted at No 4 but not for a long time
Image Source : Getty
MS Dhoni has batted sparingly at No 4 for India and Asia XI during his one-day career but since he remained unbeaten in several of those games, he has pretty good numbers to show for, especially since he started his career at that number
Image Source : Getty
Dhoni has 1,358 runs to his name in ODIs playing at No 4 in 30 innings, just four fewer than what Shreyas Iyer currently has played. Dhoni averaged 56.5 while striking at 92 while playing at No 4 in the ODIs
Image Source : Getty
Dhoni had only one century in his name playing at No 4, but he was known for those crucial 60s, 70s and 80s in the middle order in double quick time to force the scoring rate
Image Source : Getty
MS Dhoni wasn't really known as a No 4 batter but to his credit he aced that role as well. Dhoni batted even in 2019 at that number and Shreyas Iyer has well and truly taken his, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Azharuddin's legacy forward
Image Source : Getty
Next : Most runs at No 4 in ODIs with a 100-plus strike rate, Shreyas Iyer only Indian in Top 10