South African players to win multiple ICC titles

South Africa defeated Australia in the WTC 2025 final to lift their second ICC senior title
The Temba Bavuma-led side ended a wait of 27 years to clinch their second ICC crown
This was South Africa's third ICC title across age groups, with one coming in the 2014 U19 World Cup
Here is a list of South African players who have won both the U19 World Cup and the WTC 2025
Aiden Markram: Markram won the 2014 U19 World Cup as captain
He played a crucial role in the WTC 2025 final win
Kagiso Rabada: Rabada took 14 wickets in the 2014 U19 WC win
Rabada took nine wickets combined in the WTC final
Corbin Bosch: Bosch was also a member of the 2014 U19 WC win
He was in the squad for the WTC final too
