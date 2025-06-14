 South African players to win multiple ICC titles

South African players to win multiple ICC titles

Image Source : Getty, ICC

South Africa defeated Australia in the WTC 2025 final to lift their second ICC senior title

Image Source : Getty

The Temba Bavuma-led side ended a wait of 27 years to clinch their second ICC crown

Image Source : Getty

This was South Africa's third ICC title across age groups, with one coming in the 2014 U19 World Cup

Image Source : Getty

Here is a list of South African players who have won both the U19 World Cup and the WTC 2025

Image Source : Getty

Aiden Markram: Markram won the 2014 U19 World Cup as captain

Image Source : ICC

He played a crucial role in the WTC 2025 final win

Image Source : Getty

Kagiso Rabada: Rabada took 14 wickets in the 2014 U19 WC win

Image Source : Getty

Rabada took nine wickets combined in the WTC final

Image Source : Getty

Corbin Bosch: Bosch was also a member of the 2014 U19 WC win

Image Source : Getty

He was in the squad for the WTC final too

Image Source : Getty

Next : WTC 2023-25: All stats you need to know

Click to read more..