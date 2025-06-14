 WTC 2023-25: All stats you need to know

WTC 2023-25: All stats you need to know

Image Source : Getty

Highest run-getter - Joe Root (1968 runs)

Image Source : Getty

Highest wicket-taker - Pat Cummins (80 wickets)

Image Source : Getty

Highest team total - 823/7d - ENG vs PAK, Multan, 2024

Image Source : Getty

Lowest team total - 42 - SL vs SA, Durban, 2024

Image Source : Getty

Most catches - Steve Smith (43)

Image Source : Getty

Most wicketkeeper dismissals - Alex Carey (98 dismissals)

Image Source : Getty

Best bowling average - Noman Ali (14.76)

Image Source : Getty

Highest individual score: 317 - Harry Brook vs PAK, Multan, 2024

Image Source : Getty

Best figures in an innings: 8/46 - Noman Ali vs ENG, Multan, 2024

Image Source : Getty

Most five-wicket hauls - Pat Cummins (6)

Image Source : Getty

Next : 8 legends who retired in WTC 2023-25 cycle

Click to read more..