WTC 2023-25: All stats you need to know

Highest run-getter - Joe Root (1968 runs)
Highest wicket-taker - Pat Cummins (80 wickets)
Highest team total - 823/7d - ENG vs PAK, Multan, 2024
Lowest team total - 42 - SL vs SA, Durban, 2024
Most catches - Steve Smith (43)
Most wicketkeeper dismissals - Alex Carey (98 dismissals)
Best bowling average - Noman Ali (14.76)
Highest individual score: 317 - Harry Brook vs PAK, Multan, 2024
Best figures in an innings: 8/46 - Noman Ali vs ENG, Multan, 2024
Most five-wicket hauls - Pat Cummins (6)
