Smriti Mandhana vs Ellyse Perry - ODI stats comparison

Smriti Mandhana has played 94 ODIs since her debut in April 2013
Ellyse Perry has played in 152 ODI matches since her debut in July 2007
Smriti Mandhana has scored 3960 runs in 94 ODI innings so far
Ellyse Perry has scored 4111 runs in 125 ODI innings so far
Smriti Mandhana has registered 9 centuries and 29 fifties in ODIs
Ellyse Perry has registered 3 centuries and 34 fifties in ODIs
Smriti Mandhana has an average of 45.00 and a strike rate of 85.35 in ODI cricket
Ellyse Perry has a batting average of 49.53 and a strike rate of 78.37 in ODI cricket
Notably, Ellyse Perry has taken 166 wickets in 137 ODI innings as well
