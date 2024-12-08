Shubman Gill vs Yashasvi Jaiswal: Stats comparison in Test cricket

Shubman Gill has played 30 Test matches for India so far and is a rising star
Yashasvi Jaiswal has had a rocketed start to his Test career and has featured in 16 Tests so far
Gill has hit 1859 runs in Test cricket in 56 innings
Jaiswal has slammed 1592 runs in 30 innings
Gill has an average of 36.45 and a strike rate of 60.41 in the format
Jaiswal has hit his runs at an average of 54.89 and a strike rate of 67.94
Gill has slammed five centuries and seven half-tons
Jaiswal has four centuries in eight half-tons to his credit
Gill has bagged five ducks so far
Jaiswal has been dismissed for a duck 3 times
