Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli: Stats comparison after 105 IPL matches

Shubman Gill has played 105 matches in IPL so far, and Kohli has featured in 254 IPL games
Gill has scored 3287 runs in 102 innings in 105 matches
Kohli had made 2521 runs in 97 innings in his first 105 matches
Gill has an average of 37.78 and a strike rate of 136.33
Kohli averaged 30.37 and had a strike rate of 123.27 in his first 105 IPL matches
Gill has hit 20 half-centuries
Kohli hit 15 half-centuries in his first 105 matches
Gill has hit four centuries so far in 105 matches
Kohli didn't had a single hundred to his name in the first 105 matches
Next : Virat Kohli's U19 World Cup teammates who won IPL
Click to read more..