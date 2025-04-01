 Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli: Stats comparison after 105 IPL matches

Shubman Gill has played 105 matches in IPL so far, and Kohli has featured in 254 IPL games

Gill has scored 3287 runs in 102 innings in 105 matches

Kohli had made 2521 runs in 97 innings in his first 105 matches

Gill has an average of 37.78 and a strike rate of 136.33

Kohli averaged 30.37 and had a strike rate of 123.27 in his first 105 IPL matches

Gill has hit 20 half-centuries

Kohli hit 15 half-centuries in his first 105 matches

Gill has hit four centuries so far in 105 matches

Kohli didn't had a single hundred to his name in the first 105 matches

