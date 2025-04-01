Virat Kohli's U19 World Cup teammates who won IPL

 Virat Kohli&#039;s U19 World Cup teammates who won IPL

Taruwar Kohli won the IPL with Rajasthan Royals in 2008.

Saurabh Tiwari won the IPL twice - 2017 and 2020 editions with Mumbai Indians.

Manish Pandey won the IPL twice - 2014 and 2024 with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ravindra Jadeja won the IPL five times. In 2008, he won it with Rajasthan Royals and in 2018, 2021 and 2023 with Chennai Super Kings.

Iqbal Abdullah won the IPL with KKR in 2012.

Pradeep Sangwan won the IPL with KKR in 2012 and with Gujarat Titans in 2022.

