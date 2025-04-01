Virat Kohli's U19 World Cup teammates who won IPL

Taruwar Kohli won the IPL with Rajasthan Royals in 2008.
Image Source : Getty
Saurabh Tiwari won the IPL twice - 2017 and 2020 editions with Mumbai Indians.
Image Source : Getty
Manish Pandey won the IPL twice - 2014 and 2024 with Kolkata Knight Riders.
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Ravindra Jadeja won the IPL five times. In 2008, he won it with Rajasthan Royals and in 2018, 2021 and 2023 with Chennai Super Kings.
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Iqbal Abdullah won the IPL with KKR in 2012.
Image Source : Getty
Pradeep Sangwan won the IPL with KKR in 2012 and with Gujarat Titans in 2022.
Image Source : Getty
