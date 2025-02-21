 Shubman Gill vs Shikhar Dhawan: Stats comparison after 51 ODIs

Shubman Gill vs Shikhar Dhawan: Stats comparison after 51 ODIs

Image Source : Getty

Shubman Gill has so far scored 2688 runs after 51 ODIs

Image Source : AP

Shikhar Dhawan scored 2049 runs after 51 ODIs

Image Source : Getty

Gill's batting average after 51 ODIs is 62.51

Image Source : AP

Dhawan's batting average after 51 ODIs was 43.59

Image Source : Getty

Gill has so far scored 8 centuries and 15 fifties after 51 ODIs

Image Source : AP

Dhawan scored 6 centuries and 11 fifties after 51 ODIs

Image Source : Getty

Gill's highest score after 51 ODIs is 208

Image Source : AP

Dhawan's highest score after 51 ODIs was 119

Image Source : Getty

Shubman Gill has been dismissed for a duck only once in 51 ODIs

Image Source : Getty

Dhawan bagged 2 ducks in his first 51 ODIs

Image Source : Getty

Next : Rohit Sharma achieves special 100, joins MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli

Click to read more..