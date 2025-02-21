Shubman Gill vs Shikhar Dhawan: Stats comparison after 51 ODIs

Shubman Gill has so far scored 2688 runs after 51 ODIs
Shikhar Dhawan scored 2049 runs after 51 ODIs
Gill's batting average after 51 ODIs is 62.51
Dhawan's batting average after 51 ODIs was 43.59
Gill has so far scored 8 centuries and 15 fifties after 51 ODIs
Dhawan scored 6 centuries and 11 fifties after 51 ODIs
Gill's highest score after 51 ODIs is 208
Dhawan's highest score after 51 ODIs was 119
Shubman Gill has been dismissed for a duck only once in 51 ODIs
Dhawan bagged 2 ducks in his first 51 ODIs
