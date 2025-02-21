Rohit Sharma achieves special 100, joins MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma achieved a special feat of 100 during India's Champions Trophy clash against Bangladesh
India defeated Bangladesh by six wickets after chasing down 229
Shubman Gill's century paved the way for the Men in Blue to hunt down the middling total
Mohammed Shami had earlier taken a five-wicket haul as the bowlers put up a good show
Meanwhile, Rohit has achieved a special milestone after the team's win
The win over Bangladesh was Rohit's 100 as captain in international cricket
He is just the fourth India captain with 100 or more wins in all three formats
MS Dhoni (179), Virat Kohli (137) and Mohammad Azharuddin (104)
