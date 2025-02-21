 Rohit Sharma achieves special 100, joins MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma achieves special 100, joins MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli

Image Source : Getty

Rohit Sharma achieved a special feat of 100 during India's Champions Trophy clash against Bangladesh

Image Source : Getty

India defeated Bangladesh by six wickets after chasing down 229

Image Source : AP

Shubman Gill's century paved the way for the Men in Blue to hunt down the middling total

Image Source : AP

Mohammed Shami had earlier taken a five-wicket haul as the bowlers put up a good show

Image Source : AP

Meanwhile, Rohit has achieved a special milestone after the team's win

Image Source : AP

The win over Bangladesh was Rohit's 100 as captain in international cricket

Image Source : AP

He is just the fourth India captain with 100 or more wins in all three formats

Image Source : AP

MS Dhoni (179), Virat Kohli (137) and Mohammad Azharuddin (104)

Image Source : Getty

Next : Most wickets by an Indian in ICC white-ball tournaments, Shami surpasses Zaheer, Bumrah

Click to read more..