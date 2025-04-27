Shubman GIll vs Sanju Samson - Stats comparison after 111 IPL matches

After having played 111 IPL matches, Sanju Samson had amassed 2729 runs to his name.
Shubman Gill has scored 3521 runs to his name in 111 IPL matches.
Sanju had maintained an average of 28.13 runs in 111 IPL matches.
Shubman Gill has maintained an average of 38.27 runs in 111 IPL matches.
Sanju Samson had been dismissed on a duck eight times in 111 IPL matches.
On the other hand, Shubman Gill has been dismissed on a duck four times in 111 IPL matches.
Sanju Samson had a strike rate of 135.03 in 111 IPL matches.
Shubman Gill has a strike rate of 137.05 in 111 IPL matches.
Sanju Samson had hit 123 sixes in his first 111 IPL matches.
On the other hand, Shubman Gill has hit 104 sixes in 111 IPL matches.
