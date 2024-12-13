 Shubman Gill vs Marnus Labuschagne - Stats comparison at No.3 position in Tests

Shubman Gill vs Marnus Labuschagne - Stats comparison at No.3 position in Tests

Image Source : Getty

Shubman Gill has scored 1859 runs in 56 Test innings at an average of 36.45 so far

Image Source : Getty

Marnus Labuschagne has scored 4183 runs in 93 Test innings so far

Image Source : Getty

At the No.3 position in Tests, Shubman Gill has scored 985 runs in 27 innings

Image Source : Getty

Marnus Labuschagne has scored 3783 runs in 80 Test innings while batting at No.3 position

Image Source : Getty

At the No.3 position in Tests, Shubman Gill has a batting average of 41.05 and a strike rate of 62.57

Image Source : Getty

At the No.3 position, Labuschagne has a batting average of 51.27 and a strike rate of 52.54

Image Source : Getty

At the No.3 position in Tests, Shubman Gill has hit 3 hundreds and 3 fifties so far

Image Source : Getty

Marnus Labushcagne has registered 11 hundreds and 16 fifties at the No.3 position in Test cricket so far

Image Source : Getty

