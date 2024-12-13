Shubman Gill vs Marnus Labuschagne - Stats comparison at No.3 position in Tests

Shubman Gill has scored 1859 runs in 56 Test innings at an average of 36.45 so far
Marnus Labuschagne has scored 4183 runs in 93 Test innings so far
At the No.3 position in Tests, Shubman Gill has scored 985 runs in 27 innings
Marnus Labuschagne has scored 3783 runs in 80 Test innings while batting at No.3 position
At the No.3 position in Tests, Shubman Gill has a batting average of 41.05 and a strike rate of 62.57
At the No.3 position, Labuschagne has a batting average of 51.27 and a strike rate of 52.54
At the No.3 position in Tests, Shubman Gill has hit 3 hundreds and 3 fifties so far
Marnus Labushcagne has registered 11 hundreds and 16 fifties at the No.3 position in Test cricket so far
Next : Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Test captaincy record comparison after 22 matches
Click to read more..