Shubman Gill's Test record against England

India's new Test captain Shubman Gill has played 10 Tests against England so far in his career.
In the 10 Tests against England, Gill has scored 592 runs to his name.
Shubman Gill maintains an average of 37 runs against England in 10 Test matches.
In the 10 matches, Gill has a strike rate of 58.96 against England
It is worth noting that Gill has hit two centuries against England in 10 Test matches
His highest score after 10 Tests against England is a score of 110 runs.
Shubman Gill has hit 14 sixes against England in 10 Test matches
The star Indian batter has been dismissed on a duck four times in 10 Tests against England
