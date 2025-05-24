 Shubman Gill&#039;s Test record against England

Shubman Gill's Test record against England

Image Source : Getty

India's new Test captain Shubman Gill has played 10 Tests against England so far in his career.

Image Source : Getty

In the 10 Tests against England, Gill has scored 592 runs to his name.

Image Source : Getty

Shubman Gill maintains an average of 37 runs against England in 10 Test matches.

Image Source : Getty

In the 10 matches, Gill has a strike rate of 58.96 against England

Image Source : Getty

It is worth noting that Gill has hit two centuries against England in 10 Test matches

Image Source : Getty

His highest score after 10 Tests against England is a score of 110 runs.

Image Source : Getty

Shubman Gill has hit 14 sixes against England in 10 Test matches

Image Source : Getty

The star Indian batter has been dismissed on a duck four times in 10 Tests against England

Image Source : Getty

Next : Top takeaways from India's squad announcement for England tour

Click to read more..