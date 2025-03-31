Shreyas Iyer vs Rishabh Pant - stats comparison after 113 IPL matches

After playing 113 IPL matches, Shreyas Iyer had scored 3063 runs to his name.
After 113 IPL matches, Rishabh Pant has scored 3299 runs to his name.
Shreyas Iyer had maintained an average of 31.57 runs after 113 IPL matches.
On the other hand, Rishabh Pant has maintained an average of 34.72 runs in 113 IPL matches.
After playing 113 IPL matches, Shreyas Iyer had registered six ducks
In 113 IPL matches, Rishabh Pant has registered five ducks to his name.
Shreyas Iyer had maintained a strike rate of 126.25 in 113 IPL matches.
On the other hand, Rishabh Pant has maintained a strike rate of 148.20 in 113 IPL matches.
Shreyas Iyer's highest ever total in the IPL after 113 matches was 96 runs.
Rishabh Pant's highest score in the IPL after 113 matches was 128*
