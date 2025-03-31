Varun Chakravarthy vs Sunil Narine: Stats comparison after 73 IPL matches

Varun Chakravarthy has picked 86 wickets so far in 73 IPL matches
Sunil Narine picked 89 wickets after 73 IPL matches
Varun Chakravarthy's bowling average after 73 IPL matches is 23.97
Narine's bowling average after 73 IPL matches was 19.92
Chakravarthy's economy rate after 73 matches is 7.56.
Narine's economy rate after 73 IPL matches was 6.2
Chakravarthy's best bowling figures after 73 IPL matches is 5/20
Narine's best bowling figures after 73 IPL matches was 5/19
Chakravarthy has picked only one four-wicket and five-wicket haul each in IPL so far.
Narine picked six four-wicket and one five-wicket hauls after 73 IPL matches.
