Shreyas Iyer's record as captain in IPL

Shreyas Iyer is set to lead Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 as his team open its campaign against Gujarat Titans
Iyer is the defending IPL-winning captain, having won the title for KKR last year
He was roped in by PBKS for Rs 26.75 crore, the second-highest bid for a player
Shreyas has led DC and KKR in total 70 matches combined
He has won 38 matches as captain in IPL
Shreyas has lost 29 games, while 2 have been tied and one no result
Shreyas is the only captain to lead two teams to an IPL final - once with DC in 2020 and then with KKR
Shreyas has 1994 runs as captain in 70 matches
He has hit 13 half tons as skipper
