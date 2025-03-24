Shreyas Iyer's record as captain in IPL

 Shreyas Iyer&#039;s record as captain in IPL

Shreyas Iyer is set to lead Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 as his team open its campaign against Gujarat Titans

Iyer is the defending IPL-winning captain, having won the title for KKR last year

He was roped in by PBKS for Rs 26.75 crore, the second-highest bid for a player

Shreyas has led DC and KKR in total 70 matches combined

He has won 38 matches as captain in IPL

Shreyas has lost 29 games, while 2 have been tied and one no result

Shreyas is the only captain to lead two teams to an IPL final - once with DC in 2020 and then with KKR

Shreyas has 1994 runs as captain in 70 matches

He has hit 13 half tons as skipper

