 1st centurion of last 10 IPL seasons

1st centurion of last 10 IPL seasons

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

IPL 2015: Brendon McCullum scored the first century in 2015

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

IPL 2016: Quinton de Kock scored the first century in 2016.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

IPL 2017: Sanju Samson scored the first century in 2017.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

IPL 2018: Chris Gayle scored the first century in 2018.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

IPL 2019: Sanju Samson scored the first century in 2019.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

IPL 2020: KL Rahul scored the first century in 2020.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

IPL 2021: Sanju Samson scored the first century in 2021.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

IPL 2022: Jos Buttler scored the first century in 2022.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

IPL 2023: Harry Brook scored the first century in 2023.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli scored the first century in 2024.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan scored the first century in 2025.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Next : Bowlers to dismiss MS Dhoni most times in IPL

Click to read more..