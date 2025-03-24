1st centurion of last 10 IPL seasons

IPL 2015: Brendon McCullum scored the first century in 2015
IPL 2016: Quinton de Kock scored the first century in 2016.
IPL 2017: Sanju Samson scored the first century in 2017.
IPL 2018: Chris Gayle scored the first century in 2018.
IPL 2019: Sanju Samson scored the first century in 2019.
IPL 2020: KL Rahul scored the first century in 2020.
IPL 2021: Sanju Samson scored the first century in 2021.
IPL 2022: Jos Buttler scored the first century in 2022.
IPL 2023: Harry Brook scored the first century in 2023.
IPL 2024: Virat Kohli scored the first century in 2024.
IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan scored the first century in 2025.
Next : Bowlers to dismiss MS Dhoni most times in IPL
Click to read more..