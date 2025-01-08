Sanju Samson vs Shreyas Iyer - Stats comparison after 16 ODIs

Sanju Samson has so far scored 510 runs after 16 ODIs
Shreyas Iyer scored 634 runs after 16 ODIs
Samson's average after 16 ODIs so far is 56.66
Iyer's average after 16 ODIs was 48.76.
Samson has so far smacked one century and three fifties after 16 ODIs
Iyer smacked a century and six fifties after 16 ODIs
Samson's highest score after 16 ODIs is 108
Iyer's highest score after 16 ODIs was 103
Samson is yet to get out for a duck in ODIs
Iyer didn't bag a single duck in his 16 ODIs
