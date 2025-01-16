Sanju Samson vs Jos Buttler - Stats comparison after 37 T20Is

Sanju Samson has scored 810 runs in 37 T20I innings
Jos Buttler had scored 516 runs in his first 37 T20I matches
Sanju Samson has a batting average of 27.93 and a strike rate of 155.17 in T20Is
Jos Buttler had an average of 21.50 and a strike rate of 131.96
Sanju Samson has registered 3 centuries and 2 fifties in T20I cricket so far
Jos Buttler registered only 2 fifties in his first 37 T20I matches
Sanju Samson has registered 28 dismissals (23 catches and 5 stumping) in T20Is
Jos Buttler had registered 11 dismissals (10 catches and 1 stumping) in his first 37 T20I games
