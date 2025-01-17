 8 Indian batters to claim No.1 spot in ICC Test batting rankings

1. Gundapppa Viswanath became the no.1 Test batter in the ICC rankings in February 1975

2. Sunil Gavaskar became the no.1 Test batter in the ICC rankings in December 1978

3. Dilip Vengsarkar became the no.1 Test batter in the ICC rankings in December 1987

4. Sunil Gavaskar became the no.1 Test batter in the ICC rankings in November 1994

5. Rahul Dravid became the no.1 Test batter in the ICC rankings in January 1999

6. Gautam Gambhir became the no.1 Test batter in the ICC rankings in November 2009

7. Virender Sehwag became the no.1 Test batter in the ICC rankings in February 2010

8. Virat Kohli became the no.1 Test batter in the ICC rankings in August 2018

