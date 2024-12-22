Saim Ayub vs Shubman Gill - Stats comparison after 9 ODIs

Shubman Gill had scored 499 runs in his first 9 ODI games
Saim Ayub has scored 515 runs in his first 9 ODI games
Shubman Gill had a batting average of 71.28 and a strike rate of 105.27 in his first 9 ODI games
Saim Ayub has a batting average of 64.37 and a strike rate of 105.53 in his first 9 ODI games
Shubman Gill had registered 1 hundred and 3 fifties in his first 9 ODI matches
Saim Ayub has registered 3 hundreds and 1 fifty in his first 9 ODI games
Shubman Gill hit 54 fours and 7 sixes in his first 9 ODI matches
Saim Ayub has hit 59 fours and 16 sixes in his first 9 ODI games
