Saim Ayub vs Nitish Reddy - Stats comparison after 4 Tests

Nitish Reddy has scored 284 runs in his first 4 Test matches
Saim Ayub had scored 197 runs in his first 4 Test matches
Nitish Reddy has a batting average of 71.00 and a strike rate of 66.98 in his first 4 Test matches
Saim Ayub had a batting average of 24.62 and a strike rate of 56.93 in his first 4 Tests
Nitish Kumar has registered 1 hundred in his first 4 Test games
Saim Ayub registered just 2 fifties in his first 4 Test matches
Nitish Kumar has smashed 29 fours and 8 sixes in his first 4 Test matches
Saim Ayub hit 19 fours and 4 sixes in his first 4 Test matches
Next : 8 Asians with most international runs in 2024, Babar goes past Rohit
Click to read more..