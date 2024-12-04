Root to Babar, 8 players with 50-plus batting average in WTC history

1. Kamindu Mendis (Sri Lanka) has scored 1027 runs at an average of 79.00 in WTC history
2. Kane Williamson (New Zealand) has scored 2581 runs at an average of 61.45 in WTC history
3. Yashasvi Jaiswal (India) has scored 1568 runs at an average of 58.07 in WTC history
4. Harry Brook (England) has scored 1764 runs at an average of 56.90 in WTC history
5. Saud Shakeel (Pakistan) has scored 1406 runs at an average of 56.24 in WTC history
6. Joe Root (England) has scored 5348 runs at an average of 51.92 in WTC history
7. Babar Azam (Pakistan) has scored 2760 runs at an average of 51.11 in WTC history
8. Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) has scored 3909 runs at an average of 50.76 in WTC history
