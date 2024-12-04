 Root to Babar, 8 players with 50-plus batting average in WTC history

Root to Babar, 8 players with 50-plus batting average in WTC history

Image Source : Getty

1. Kamindu Mendis (Sri Lanka) has scored 1027 runs at an average of 79.00 in WTC history

Image Source : Getty

2. Kane Williamson (New Zealand) has scored 2581 runs at an average of 61.45 in WTC history

Image Source : Getty

3. Yashasvi Jaiswal (India) has scored 1568 runs at an average of 58.07 in WTC history

Image Source : Getty

4. Harry Brook (England) has scored 1764 runs at an average of 56.90 in WTC history

Image Source : Getty

5. Saud Shakeel (Pakistan) has scored 1406 runs at an average of 56.24 in WTC history

Image Source : Getty

6. Joe Root (England) has scored 5348 runs at an average of 51.92 in WTC history

Image Source : Getty

7. Babar Azam (Pakistan) has scored 2760 runs at an average of 51.11 in WTC history

Image Source : Getty

8. Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) has scored 3909 runs at an average of 50.76 in WTC history

Image Source : Getty

Next : Captains with 100% win record in pink-ball Tests

Click to read more..