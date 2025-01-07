Rohit Sharma vs Shan Masood - Stats comparison after 40 Tests

Rohit Sharma scored 2727 runs after 40 Tests at an average of 46.22
Shan Masood has so far scored 2300 runs after 40 Tests at an average of 30.66
Rohit scored one double century after 40 Tests
Masood is yet to score a double century after 40 Tests
Rohit scored seven centuries and 12 fifties after 40 Tests.
Masood has so far scored six centuries and 10 fifties after 40 Tests
Rohit's highest score after 40 Tests was 212
Masood's highest score after 40 Tests is 156
Rohit Sharma got out for duck 4 times in 40 Tests
Shan Masood has got out for duck 8 times in 40 Tests so far.
