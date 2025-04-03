 Rohit Sharma vs Nicholas Pooran - Stats comparison after 79 IPL matches

After playing 79 IPL matches, Rohit Sharma had scored 1986 runs to his name.

After 79 IPL matches, Nicholas Pooran has scored 1958 runs.

In his first 79 IPL games, Rohit maintained an average of 31.03 runs.

On the other hand, Nicholas Pooran has maintained an average 33.75 runs.

In 79 IPL matches, Rohit Sharma maintained a strike rate of 128.96.

On the other hand, Nicholas Pooran has maintained a strike rate of 166.49 in 79 IPL matches.

In 79 IPL matches, Rohit Sharma has dismissed on a duck five times.

Nicholas Pooran has been dismissed on a duck 9 times in 79 IPL matches.

In his first 79 IPL matches, Rohit Sharma had hit 82 sixes

Nicholas Pooran on the other hand has hit 142 sixes in 79 IPL matches.

