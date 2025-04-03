Sai Sudharsan vs Ruturaj Gaikwad: Stats comparison after 28 IPL matches

Sudharsan has so far scored 1220 runs at an average of 48.8 in 28 IPL matches.
Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 947 runs at an average of 39.45 after 28 IPL matches.
Sudharsan's strike rate after 28 IPL matches is 141.69.
Gaikwad's strike rate after 28 IPL matches was 130.8
Sudharsan has so far smacked 1 century and 8 fifties in 28 IPL matches
Gaikwad smacked 1 century and 8 fifties in 28 IPL matches.
Sudharsan has hit 111 fours and 40 sixes so far in 28 IPL matches.
Gaikwad hit 91 fours and 34 sixes in 28 IPL matches
Sudharsan has so far bagged 0 ducks in 28 IPL matches.
Gaikwad registered 3 ducks in 28 IPL matches
