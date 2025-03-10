Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni: Trophies comparison as captain

Rohit Sharma led India to win the Champions Trophy 2025 after the Men in Blue defeated New Zealand in the final
India have clinched their third Champions Trophy, including the shared one with Sri Lanka in 2002
Here is a comparison between Rohit and Dhoni in trophies won as skipper
MS Dhoni has won 3 ICC trophies as captain: T20 World Cup 2007, ODI World Cup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013
Rohit has 2 ICC titles as skipper: T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025
Dhoni has won 2 Asia Cup trophies as skipper
Rohit has 2 Asia Cup titles as captain too
Dhoni has won 5 IPL trophies as captain
Rohit has 5 IPL titles as skipper to his name too
Dhoni has 2 now-defunct Champions League titles to his name
Rohit has 1 CLT20 title as skipper
