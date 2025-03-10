 Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni: Trophies comparison as captain

Rohit Sharma led India to win the Champions Trophy 2025 after the Men in Blue defeated New Zealand in the final

India have clinched their third Champions Trophy, including the shared one with Sri Lanka in 2002

Here is a comparison between Rohit and Dhoni in trophies won as skipper

MS Dhoni has won 3 ICC trophies as captain: T20 World Cup 2007, ODI World Cup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013

Rohit has 2 ICC titles as skipper: T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025

Dhoni has won 2 Asia Cup trophies as skipper

Rohit has 2 Asia Cup titles as captain too

Dhoni has won 5 IPL trophies as captain

Rohit has 5 IPL titles as skipper to his name too

Dhoni has 2 now-defunct Champions League titles to his name

Rohit has 1 CLT20 title as skipper

