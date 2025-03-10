Most wickets in Champions Trophy 2025

New Zealand's Matt Henry clinched 10 wickets in four matches - the most by any player in Champions Trophy 2025.
India's Varun Chakravarthy ranks joint-second with nine scalps to his name in three matches.
Mohammed Shami too has clinched nine wickets but in five matches.
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner picked up nine wickets in five matches as well.
Michael Bracewell has eight scalps to his name in five matches in Champions Trophy 2025.
Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai clinched seven wickets in three games.
Australia's Ben Dwarshuis picked up seven wickets in three matches.
India's Kuldeep Yadav picked up seven wickets in five matches.
Next : Most runs in Champions Trophy 2025
Click to read more..