 Most wickets in Champions Trophy 2025

Most wickets in Champions Trophy 2025

Image Source : Getty

New Zealand's Matt Henry clinched 10 wickets in four matches - the most by any player in Champions Trophy 2025.

Image Source : Getty

India's Varun Chakravarthy ranks joint-second with nine scalps to his name in three matches.

Image Source : Getty

Mohammed Shami too has clinched nine wickets but in five matches.

Image Source : Getty

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner picked up nine wickets in five matches as well.

Image Source : Getty

Michael Bracewell has eight scalps to his name in five matches in Champions Trophy 2025.

Image Source : Getty

Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai clinched seven wickets in three games.

Image Source : Getty

Australia's Ben Dwarshuis picked up seven wickets in three matches.

Image Source : Getty

India's Kuldeep Yadav picked up seven wickets in five matches.

Image Source : Getty

Next : Most runs in Champions Trophy 2025

Click to read more..